Home-based Super Eagles captain, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, insists the team is battle ready for Sunday’s African Nations Championship quarter-final clash against Angola.

The Home Eagles secured their passage to the quarter-finals after coming from a goal down to beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in their final group game on Tuesday, while Angola booked their spot after battling to a 0-0 draw against Congo.

Nigeria topped Group C with two wins and a draw, while the Angolans came second in Group D behind Congo following a win and two draws from their three group games.

“We are firmly focused on the game against Angola. Our main target is to win the trophy but we must take it one game at a time,” Ezenwa said.

“At this stage of the competition, there is little room for mistake as it could prove costly.

“Angola have done well by getting to this stage of the competition and we have to respect and not underrate them even though they finished second in their group.

“We have to prepare very well for the game and give our best to make sure we scale through.”