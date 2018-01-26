The Nigeria Football Federation has announced Swedish football coach, Thomas Dennerby, as the new head coach of eight–time African champions, Super Falcons.

According to the NFF, his contract enables the tactician to come into the job with an assistant, Mr. Jorgen Petersson, another highly experienced Swedish coach nominated by Dennerby himself.

The appointment is in line with the pledge made by NFF President Amaju Pinnick to get a world –class coach to take the Super Falcons and other women national teams to the next level (of competing creditably and for laurels at global championships).

Pinnick expressed delight that the process had gone smoothly and assured the coaches of a conducive working environment to achieve the set milestones.

“The NFF decided to go for a coach of the calibre of Thomas Dennerby for three reasons: to sustain and enhance the Super Falcons’ dominance on the African scene; to take the Falcons and the other women teams to the next level of challenging for laurels at global competitions like the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup and; to generally lay the foundation for the real development of women’s football in our country,” Shehu Dikko, NFF 2nd Vice President/Chairman of Strategy, told NFF website.

Dikko added: “Dennerby will live in Nigeria most of the time and support the other women teams whenever he has the time. The contract is until the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in the initial, with the right for automatic renewal subject to meeting performance milestones as agreed. He will be in Nigeria very soon for the public unveiling.

“The NFF Technical and Development Committee has already shortlisted three Nigerians to work with Messrs Dennerby and Petersson as assistant coaches and goalkeeper trainer. These three will resume work soon to start preparing the team for the upcoming WAFU Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire pending the resumption of Dennerby and Petersson.”

The three coaches who will work with Dennerby and Petersson will be announced soon.