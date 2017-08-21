Andres Iniesta has warned Barcelona, that he could walk away when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

The 33-year-old midfielder has spent his whole career at Camp Nou and new coach Ernesto Valverde had told him he would continue to have an important role this season.

However, that has not prevented him from thinking about a move away from the club he first played for as an 18-year-old in 2002.

“I’ve still not renewed,” he told El Pais when asked if it was an option to leave.

“I’ve experienced a lot of sensations I’ve not known before, but I think they’re normal. It’s a scenario which three years ago I could never have imagined.

- Advertisement -

“Let’s say I’m thinking about my future when before I wasn’t.”

Asked whether he needed to be shown more respect by the club in order to commit his future to them, he added: “We all like to be appreciated, valued and respected.

“I have always felt affection and respect from everyone here, but it’s also clear that at this club you can never lose respect toward people that have given their lives for these colours.

“That should never be lost, and sometimes you get the sensation that it is.”