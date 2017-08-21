Leicester City have revealed that Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has returned to full training after being sidelined with injury.

Iheanacho missed Leicester’s 2-0 home win against newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday due to a toe injury.

His only appearance so far this season was coming on as a second half substitute in Leicester’s 4-3 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Speaking in Monday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Leicester’s away game against Sheffield United in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane, Shakespeare also gave good news about Jamie Vardy who suffered a slight knock in last weekend’s game.

- Advertisement -

“Kelechi trained this morning (Monday). We’re trying to improve his fitness. He’s got no real major problems, which is a bonus,” Shakespeare said.

“Vardy trained this morning. He was a bit sore yesterday, but thankfully he’s okay. He’ll be involved. To what extent, I’m not sure.”

“I plan to make changes. I want a competitive group and we’ve got that. There are players that deserve a chance.”