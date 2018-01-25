Alexis Sanchez has moved from a “fantastic club to a giant club” after joining Manchester United from Arsenal, says his new boss Jose Mourinho.

The Chilean moved to Old Trafford in a swap with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading the other way.

Mourinho said it was “a great deal for everybody” and confirmed Sanchez will be in the squad for United’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Yeovil on Friday.