Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has tipped teammate Paul Pogba to win the Ballon d’Or in the near future and declared him the best midfielder in the world.

The former Juventus star has scored twice so far this season, in the in 4-0 wins against West Ham and Swansea City as United lead Premier League table after two games.

“We want to win a lot of trophies together at United and we also want to win the World Cup with France,” Martial told MUTV.

“If he continues to play and improve like he is doing then I think he is also going to win the Ballon d’Or award in the next five years.

“Paul is very mentally strong and he is very sure of himself. He is a big guy, he is very technical on the ball and he has lots of endurance.

“I would say he is probably the best midfield player in the world. He is still young, too, so he has a lot to work on and he can get even better.”

Pogba scored five goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season.