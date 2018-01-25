Javier Mascherano has announced he will quit international football with Argentina after this year’s World Cup in Russia.

This week, the former Liverpool defender, 33, quit Barcelona, where he has been for more than seven years, to move to Chinese club Hebei CFFC.

Argentina are drawn in Group D alongside Nigeria, Iceland and Croatia at Russia 2018.

He made his international debut in 2003 and has won 141 caps and scored thrice for his country.

He featured in a November friendly against the Super Eagles, which Argentina lost 4-2.