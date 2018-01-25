Tunde Disu, former Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has tipped the CHAN Eagles gaffer, Salisu Yusuf, to surpass the country’s previous achievement at the ongoing CHAN tournament in Morocco.

Disu expressed the hope in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos while assessing the performance of the home-based team’s campaign in the biennial championships.

CHAN Eagles has qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament by coming tops in their Group C that includes Libya, Equatorial Guinea and Rwanda.

The Eagles played a boring goalless encounter with Rwanda then defeated Libya by a lone goal before feasting on Equatorial Guinea 3-1.

Disu said that Yusuf was capable of meeting the expectations of Nigerians by surpassing the country’s previous records in the competition for the players plying their trade on their respective home soils.

“I know Salisu very well because he worked under me during my time at Lobi Stars. He knew what he wanted and the players that will match his expectations.

“I am sure that the CHAN Eagles will break the voodoo of not going beyond the quarter finals, they can go ahead to win.

“I have spoken to Yusuf during the tournament even yesterday and I know his plans for the team, the team will do well.

“Yusuf has highlighted what he needed to get right in the team and that is the attacking options which he needs to re-organise,’’ he said.

Disu said that the home-based Eagles would soar high now that they have more confidence topping the group.

“The team should have amassed enough confidence by now because they top the group. Their next opponent should then be of little threat to them.

“If they can win the quarter-finals then they stand a good chance of winning the competition with their pedigree.

“Other countries in Africa should be afraid of Nigerian team and not the other way round because without being immodest, we are a big footballing nation to be respected.

“Countries with smaller populations should not be a threat to us considering the array of stars we have overseas, how many of those countries can rub shoulders with us internationally?