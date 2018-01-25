MFM FC of Lagos Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, on Thursday played down the readiness of his team for the CAF Champions League, saying that the team was not prepared for the money spinning competition.

Ilechukwu made the assertion while reviewing his team’s 2-1 victory over FC IfeanyiUbah at the Soccer Temple Agege Township Stadium, Lagos.

The Match Day 4 of the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) saw the Olukoya Boys defeat the Anambra Warriors by 2-1.

Goals from Akila Jesse and Sikiru Olatunbosun gave the Ilechukwu-tutored boys the needed three points, while Sika Pascal got the consolatory goal for the away team.

Ilechukwu said that fans should not expect much from his team, adding that the team was not ready yet for the continental campaign.

“I can’t promise anything concerning the CAF Champions League because of our situation now. The truth is that we are not ready for the continental competition.

“The present team is not yet our team; but maybe before six or seven games, we will be ready and tell the media because there are too many expectations from the team.

“The gospel truth is that we are not ready yet and I can defend that anywhere. Football is not magic and we cannot perform magic.

“We have been making use of fringe players and we cannot expect too much from them; if these are the players I will take to El-Kanemi Warriors, I cannot expect victory there,’’ he said.

Ilechukwu said that he was not under pressure to deliver because he had yet to have what he needed as a squad to put him under pressure to deliver the expectations of the fans.

“I am not under any pressure because I have not been given what I needed to have for the continental ticket. Why should I then put myself under one?

“The structure that people are seeing outside about MFM FC is not what is inside the team, it is a different thing entirely, that is the reason we don’t bother about negative comments.

“We have been using what we have since we started playing in the premier league and nobody gave us the chance then and we are in the continent,’’ he said.

MFM FC is now 14th on the NPFL table with two wins and two losses; the team will face incumbent league Champions Plateau United in the Match Day 5 at Jos.