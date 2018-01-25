Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho is looking to emulate his illustrious compatriots Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu as Leicester City face Peterborough United away in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Iheanacho scored twice, including the first goal to be validated by the Video Assistant Referee in English football history, as Leicester defeated Fleetwood Town in a third round replay.

The Super Eagles striker has scored seven FA Cup goals in his professional career at both Manchester City and Leicester City.

“I think it’s a great competition and it’s a great thing to be scoring in the FA Cup,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV. “I’m happy to be scoring in the FA Cup and I’m working hard every day, so it’s a great cup to be playing in.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to watch all of the games [when I was younger] but I think playing in it now makes it more beautiful.”

Many Nigerian stars – including 2008 winner with Portsmouth Kanu – have played in the FA Cup and Iheanacho insists that their exploits have inspired him to continue to chase goals and success in the competition.

Nigerian stars Daniel Amokachi, Mikel Obi and Victor Moses have also starred in the prestigious competition.

He said: “I think the FA Cup has great memories and I think there have been Nigerian legends that have played in it as well, like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

“They’ve played in it, so it’s a great thing to play in the FA Cup. I have great memories. I hope I’ll be in it and have one great memory, which is winning the FA Cup.”

When asked about his favourite FA Cup goal so far in his time in England, Iheanacho said: “If there’s a favourite, it should be the two goals against Fleetwood the other day.

“It was a great game and it’s going to be a memory that people are going to keep talking about, and I’m going to keep talking about it as well! It’s a great memory.”