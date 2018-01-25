Katsina United coach Abdullahi Buffo has blamed goalkeeper Dami Paul for his team’s second loss of the season at Enugu Rangers on Wednesday in Enugu.

Biffo was downcast, wondering how they surrendered the maximum points in a game they had under control from start to finish.

The former Abia Warriors coach said it was difficult to take as his experienced goalkeeper Dami Paul committed an elementary error that nailed his team.

“It is difficult to take seeing our goalkeeper, as experienced as he is committing such blunder”, Biffo rued.

“We played well, no doubt but losing the game under the circumstance is sad, painful and unacceptable.

“Match in, match out, we play well but don’t get the result.

“We didn’t deserve to lose this game, the result is cruel but we have ourselves to blame for it.”

Katsina United with four points from as many games will welcome Go Round FC in Sunday’s Matchday 5 fixture.