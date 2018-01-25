Antonio Conte claims Chelsea were unlucky to be knocked out of the Carabao Cup following their 2-1 second leg semi-final defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

Eden Hazard opened the scoring for Chelsea but Arsenal drew level after Nacho Monreal’s header from a corner bounced off Marcos Alonso before deflecting off Antonio Rudiger into the net.

And in the second half, a cross from Alexandre Lacazette deflected off Rudiger and fell kindly for Granit Xhaka who then poked the ball past Willy Caballero.

“My thoughts are there is disappointment for the final result,” Conte said in his post-match interview.

“I think my players must be pleased with their effort, we tried to reach the final, we conceded two goals and we were unlucky, two deflections.

“It is a pity because we had a good run in this competition, it is a pity for me, the players and fans.

“We started very well, played a good first half and in the second half I saw a lot of balance.”

Conte lamented the loss of Willian to injury which saw the introduction of new signing Ross Barkley.

“When there is an injury to one of your best players it is not simple, especially when on the bench the only substitue is Ross Barkley,” Conte said.

“Barkley has a lot of space for improvement, he is working with us only two weeks but for sure today I was forced to make this substitution, but he can improve a lot.

“I don’t need anything, I’m a coach and I continue with my players.”