Chelsea and Roma have agreed terms on a deal that will see Edin Dzeko move to Stamford Bridge, according to Sky.

Sky Sports reported on Tuesday that the two sides were coming close to an agreement on a double deal for Bosnia international striker Dzeko and his club team-mate, Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri, and it now appears progress has been made.

However, Chelsea are yet to reach an agreement with Dzeko’s camp. It is unclear whether the issues lie over the length of the contract or the size of the wages.

It is understood Chelsea’s deal for Emerson is further down the line and the 23-year-old’s entourage are ready to travel to London and close the deal.

Chelsea have reportedly targeted several strikers in the January transfer window, including Andy Carroll and Ashley Barnes, as Antonio Conte searches for a target man to ease the burden on Alvaro Morata.

Both Dzeko and Palmieri have been named in Roma’s squad to play away at Sampdoria on Wednesday night in Serie A.