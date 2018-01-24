Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday tipped Germany along with Brazil and Argentina to make the last four at the 2018 World Cup finals this year together with Spain.

“Germany will be in the final, they are always there, and Brazil and Argentina,” he said during an interview with radio Onda Cero, adding that he believed Spain had a good chance at winning the tournament in Russia later this year.

“I think we have a chance. We will see. The key is finding someone who scores,” he added.

Spain will kick off its World Cup campaign in Group B against Portugal on June 15 in Sochi on Russia’s Black Sea coast.

Early exits at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 appeared to show the sun was setting on Spain’s most successful generation after three consecutive major tournament triumphs at Euros 2008 and 2012 either side of La Roja’s only ever World Cup title in South Africa in 2010.

But the fresh blood added by coach Julen Lopetegui since succeeding Vicente del Bosque in 2016 has put Spain back among the favourites for glory.

Lopetegui has blended the experienced remnants of the World Cup winning side with a host of graduates from the under-21 team he led to a European title in 2013.

World governing body FIFA warned in December that Spain could be suspended form the 2018 World Cup because of alleged political interference in its football federation.

But Rajoy reiterated that he had no doubts that Spain would take part in the tournament, saying that telling the country that “it will be left out of the World Cup in Russia seems like a joke”.

“In fact nobody has talked again about this. What I said at the time is that obviously Spain would take part in the World Cup in Russia and the government does not allow itself to be threatened. I’m not worried at all about this,” he added.