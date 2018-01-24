Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has praised Anthony Okpotu for ending his CHAN goal drought against Equatorial Guinea.

Okpotu, last season’s top goalscorer in the NPFL, scored in the Eagles’ 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

“I am happy for Okpotu, he hasn’t been lucky in our previous two games,” Yusuf said.

“He needed the goal to restore his confidence, the pressure is off him now.

“His experience is a big advantage for the team and we have to continue building up plays to link up with him in the attack.

“He will be better from the next game. He has shown he’s still got the energy to score goals, his equalizer was important.”

Salisu said the Eagles are ready to face any team in the 2018 CHAN quarter-final.

“We are ready to play any team at this stage, the level is high and the competition will get more interesting,” he said.

“We are keeping our eyes on Group D and the possible opponent.

“We have huge respect for all the teams in the tournament and we’ll prepare for the next game.”

The Eagles ended up as Group C winners ahead of Libya, after picking up seven points from three games.