Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger says he wants clarity over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future as soon as possible.

Seemingly unhappy at Dortmund and set for a January move to Arsenal, the Gabon international has been left out of the squad recently for his attitude in some training sessions.

Having started the year with just one goal and two draws from their matches against mid-table teams VfL Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin, Dortmund continue to dominate the headlines in Germany because of the unclear situation of striker Aubameyang and Stoger insists he hopes the situation is resolved as soon as possible.

“I can only say that we’d like to have a solution at some point,” he told reporters, amid news that Arsenal have increased their bid for the wantaway striker from €55 million to €58m. “No matter how this solution will look like. I guess many will agree with this. Whatever brings clarity would help the team.”

Meanwhile, Germany international Marco Reus was given the all-clear to fully return to team training following his knee surgery last June.

Having already trained with the squad in parts in recent weeks, the 28-year-old can fully resume team training next Monday.

“I have never rushed anyone back before he himself felt prepared for it,” Stoger told reporters, as kicker reported the winger could make his comeback in a matchday squad in mid-February.