New England women’s team head coach Phil Neville has apologised for past controversial tweets about women.

The ex-Manchester United defender, 41, was named Lionesses boss on Tuesday but attracted controversy over comments on the social media site made in 2012.

In one tweet, he suggested women would be too “busy making breakfast/getting kids ready” to read his messages.

Neville said his comments were not “a true and genuine reflection of either my character or beliefs”.

In a statement released by the Football Association, he added: “I am fully aware of my responsibilities as the England women’s head coach and am immensely proud and honoured to have been given the role.

“I am now looking forward to the future and will work tirelessly to try and help bring success to the team.”