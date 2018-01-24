Coaches of the home-based Super Eagles have said the team passed a big test of character by coming from behind to beat Equatorial Guinea and also believe the team have continued to improve.

“We passed a great test of character and the team should be commended,” said coach Salisu Yusuf.

“The goal by Equatorial Guinea stunned us because we did not expect it.

“But good enough to fought back in the second half to win.”

His assistant, Imama Amapakabo, said the team have improved by each game.

“We are improving by each game and hope it continues in the quarterfinal,” he said.

Sunday’s quarterfinal in Tangier will likely be against Angola.

Salisu Yusuf said they have to win to reach the semi-finals.

“We have to play to win and we hope to take our chances,” he said.

Skipper and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa said the focus has now shifted to Sunday’s knockout game.

“We are looking forward to our next game, most likely against Angola, we hope to be in the semifinal,” he said.

“The solidarity and the spirit in the team have carried us this far and we hope to continue to work hard.”