Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says he cannot wait to see the 2018 FIFA World Cup underway as he hopes to make an impression.

The Super Eagles mentor revealed he is excited to lead the West Africans to Russia in June this year.

Nigeria is one of the teams that will represent the African continent at the global showpiece together with Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal and Egypt.

Pitted in Group D with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina, Rohr says he is hopeful they can stun the 1998 World Cup third-placed side.

“Yes, I’m impatient and a little excited too, we’re proud to have been the first Africans to qualify for the World Cup,” the German said to a French website.

“Now we have to make a good result at this World Cup. We have some hope of a good result in our first match against Croatia.”

The three-time African champions will face the Blazers in their first group game at the Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16.

Their second game is against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on June 22.

Nigeria will finish their group assignments against the La Albiceleste on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg.