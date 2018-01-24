Final games in Group C of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) ended yesterday. Nigeria beat Equatorial Guinea to top the group whiles Libya sneaked through to the next round after beating Rwanda in a crunch tie.

Equatorial Guinea, already out of the competition were no match for a rampaging Nigeria side that hit three goals past them. It was, however, the Guineans who struck first in the 40th minute through Nsi Eyama.

An inspired Nigeria came back strongly in the second half with goals from Anthony Okotu (59th minute), Ekundayo Ojo put them ahead on the 69th minute before a Rabiu Ali penalty on the 83rd minute mark sealed the victory.

Libya scored three minutes into stoppage time to edge Rwanda 1-0 Tuesday and snatch an CHAN quarter-finals place behind Group C winners Nigeria.

Relentless Libyan pressure in northern Moroccan city Tangiers finally paid off when substitute Elmutasem Abushnaf swept a low cross into the roof of the net. Nigeria topped the table with seven points, Libya had six, Rwanda four and Equatorial Guinea finished with zero.

Libya and Nigeria will await final Group D matches to know who their next opponents will be. Congo Republic play Angola whiles Burkina Faso face Cameroon in the other fixture. Winner of the group will face Libya in Sunday’s quarter-final clash, Nigeria will play the second placed team.

The first round of quarter-final fixtures are as follows: Hosts Morocco will face Namibia on Sunday, whiles Sudan and Zambia will engage in the other fixture.