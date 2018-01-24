Argentine international defender Javier Mascherano was unveiled on Wednesday as the latest big name to move to China, signing for Hebei China Fortune from Barcelona.

The Spanish giants announced on Tuesday that the 33-year-old was leaving the club after seven and a half successful seasons but did not say where he was going.

“After reaching agreement with Barcelona FC and the player himself, the distinguished Argentine captain Mascherano has, starting today, officially joined Hebei China Fortune Football Club,” the Chinese Super League (CSL) side said, without disclosing the transfer fee.