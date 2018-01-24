Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdulahi says he is delighted to have joined Turkish side, Bursaspor.

The 25 year old signed a two and half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Abdulahi who bid farewell to his Cypriot side, Anorthosis Famagusta, in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Ethnikos Achnas posted a picture of himself on his Instagram page on Tuesday with a short note beneath it announcing his arrival.

“It’s OFFICIAL! I’m glad to be here @bursaspor 🐊,” Abdulahi wrote via his official Twitter account.

The Nigerian right-back joins Mikel Agu and William Troost Ekong at the club.

Shehu made 19 league appearances for Anorthosis Famagusta who are second in the Cypriot leagie with 44 points from 21 games before he left.