Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen on signing midfielder Mesut Ozil from Arsenal.

The Germany international is yet to sign a contract extension at the Emirate Stadium and could be available on a free transfer this summer.

Arsene Wenger has ruled out the prospect of Ozil leaving Arsenal in the January transfer window and the club are reportedly confident that the German will agree to sign a new deal.

But an insider at Old Trafford told The Independent, UK that United will make life difficult for the Gunners as they remain keen on signing Ozil as a free agent at the end of the season

The report also claims that the 29-year-old is demanding a salary in the region of £300,000 a week.

United have already clinched the signing of Alexis Sanchez from the club who was officially unveiled on Monday evening as part of the deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.

There have been questions about how Mkhitaryan and Ozil will fit in the same team but Wenger is confident that the duo can make it work.

He told reporters, “They [Ozil and Mkhitaryan] can play together,’ said the Arsenal manager

‘How efficient will that work? It will be down to the qualities of both players.’

“Mkhitaryan has the qualities to integrate into our game.

“He has a good team attitude. He’s very versatile. He can play in all kinds of positions. ‘He is very versatile and it should help us going forward.

“Henrikh can bring quality of creativity, technical stability and experience.”