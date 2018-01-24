Officials have disclosed that the Super Eagles will be at Grand Stade Agadir tonight to watch likely quarterfinalists Congo and Angola battle for the leadership of Group D.

“We will watch the last Group D match between Angola and Congo tonight in Agadir before we head back to Tangier for our quarterfinal possibly against one of these teams on Sunday,” disclosed Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye.

However, Burkina Faso still have a mathematical chance of also sneaking into the last-eight.

Congo have won their first two games and have six points, Angola are on four points, while Burkina Faso have a point and will need a big win over already-eliminated Cameroon tonight and for Angola to lose to go through.

Angola need only a draw with leaders Congo to finish as runners-up and set-up a second CHAN clash with Nigeria after both teams first clashed at the 2014 tournament in South Africa.

The quarterfinals fixed for Saturday are already known – hosts Morocco vs Namibia in Casablanca and Zambia vs Sudan in Marrakech.