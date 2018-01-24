The minister of youth and sports, Solomon Dalung, says the World Cup allowances of the Super Eagles will be paid in March, three months before the tournament begins.

He said it is imperative to pay the allowances upfront to boost the confidence of the Nigerian team.

Dalung made this known Tuesday after the 2018 budget defence before the house of representatives committee on sports.

“The World Cup is a do or die affair to the government,” Dalung said. .

“I have said this repeatedly, we are not going there as mere spectators, we are going as contenders.

“There are so many people that when we started the campaign, they took us as mere jokers and there were those who said we won’t even make up the first or second match. But we qualified in a unique way and that has sent signals.

“Our match with Argentina has also sent a very strong message to the world that the Nigerian team is the team to be watched in Russia.

“Our discussion with the NFF is that one of the important things to safeguard the confidence of the team is to pay their allowances upfront.

“And we are going to do that in March God’s willing so that we don’t have issues with our preparation. Bonuses we all know is based on performance and progression.

“So, if they move from one stage to the other, they earn their bonuses. Bonuses is earned and that we are prepared for it. We have received very good support from the federal government in terms of funds and releases.”