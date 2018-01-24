UEFA is considering a cap on fees to players’ agents.

The European football governing body believe the agents are “disproportionately” well paid and the quality of work is dropping.

This was on the agenda of UEFA’s Professional Football Strategy Group, which consists of the main stakeholders in European football, at a summit in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

This comes a day after Alexis Sanchez’s move from Arsenal to Manchester United, with his representative Fernando Felicevich receiving a reported £15million for his part in the transfer to Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, was also said to have been paid £24m for brokering the midfielder’s £89m move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

“The PFSC endorsed a joint position on football agents/intermediaries, which is designed to shape policy change in this regard by potentially adding a cap on fees, introducing more transparency/accountability, and appropriate sanctions in case of infringement of the rules,” a statement from UEFA read.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told The Telegraph on Monday, that clubs have told them they have been held “hostage” by agents.

Ceferin said the clubs say agents “come and they say, ‘Look, you will pay me 50 percent of the transfer or the player goes somewhere else.’ Or, ‘You will buy him but you will buy also him and him and him, who you don’t want but you will pay the commission and you will take them.’”