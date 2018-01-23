Newcastle have signed young Brazilian Kenedy from Chelsea on loan, the club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old has made a mere five appearances for the Blues this season, and will now attempt to break into the first-team at St James’ Park.

Kenedy can play as both a midfielder and a left-back, and has won 22 caps for Brazil at youth level.

Chelsea also chose to send Kenedy on loan last season, to Watford, and Antonio Conte believes the move up north could work wonders.

“He needs to play regularly and to go to Newcastle is a great challenge for him,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“It is a great opportunity but he knows that he has to be ready to fight to play for Newcastle.”

Kenedy joined Chelsea in 2015 from Fluminese, but has yet to truly cement himself at the Blues.

The versatile midfielder has appeared three times in the EFL Cup, scoring once, and also has an assist to his name from each of his sole appearances in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy.