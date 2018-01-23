Former England full-back Phil Neville has been appointed head coach of the country’s women’s football team.

Neville, 41, has coached at former club Manchester United, Valencia and England Under-21s but has only managed one game – at Salford City, a team he co-owns.

He takes over from interim boss Mo Marley, who has been in charge since Mark Sampson was sacked last year.

“This squad’s on the verge of something special and I believe I can lead them to the next level,” said Neville.

England – ranked third in the world – will be among the favourites at the 2019 World Cup in France.