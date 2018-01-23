Javier Mascherano will leave Barcelona after seven and a half seasons at Camp Nou, the Catalan club have confirmed.

Argentina international Mascherano is expected to continue his career with a reported €10million switch to Hebei China Fortune ahead of the 2018 Chinese Super League season.

The 33-year-old will be granted an “institutional farewell” by Barca on Wednesday, with president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the first-team squad to be in attendance.

Mascherano has seen his game time severely restricted since Ernesto Valverde’s appointment, making just 12 appearances in all competitions as he sits behind Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umtiti in the pecking order at centre-back.

With Yerry Mina having arrived from Palmeiras this month, Barca have let the versatile defender depart.