The Chairman of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Football Club of Ilorin, Seni Saraki, has approved the appointment of former Kwara United FC Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, as the club’s Technical Adviser.

Alloy Chukwuemeka, ABS FC’s Director of Football, told journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin that the former Shooting Stars FC player would take charge of the club in March.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club which was relegated after the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will play in the 2017/2018 Nigeria National League (NNL).

“Sanni’s appointment became necessary after the expiration of the contract of Coach Henry Makinwa who is presently on disengagement leave in Spain.

“Makinwa’s contract was for two seasons, and it expired at the end of last season,’’ Chukwuemeka said.

He said Sanni’s wealth of experience earned him the job, and urged the club’s supporters to give him the needed support for the progress of the club.

NAN reports that Sanni had worked under the likes of Festus Onigbinde, the late Kafaru Alabi and late Amodu Shuaibu, Joe Erico, Clemens Westerhof and Fatai Amoo.

Sanni, an indigene of Ilorin in Kwara, holds a CAF `B’ coaching licence and is a graduate of Physical and Health Education from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife.

The ABS FC director of football said details of Sanni’s contract would be made available during his unveiling ceremony which would come up later.