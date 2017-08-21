Leicester have confirmed stewards were forced to eject a number of supporters from the King Power Stadium for homophobic chanting during the 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

A “responsible minority” of fans in the home end closest to the visiting Seagulls supporters are alleged to have sung the offensive chants, prompting Foxes fans to take to social media after the match to voice their concerns.

Leicester say they are “disappointed” by the homophobic chanting but praised the club’s stewards for swiftly removing the offenders from the stadium and reporting them to the police.

A Foxes spokesman told the Leicester Mercury: “We are committed to creating a passionate, inclusive, welcoming environment at King Power Stadium, in which everyone is free to enjoy the matchday experience.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to educate our staff, senior King Power Stadium stewards undertook specialist training during the summer in effectively identifying offensive behaviour, including contributions from Leicester’s LGBT Centre on recognising homophobic abuse.

“While disappointed that such abuse took place during Saturday’s match, we are satisfied that our stewards reacted swiftly and appropriately, which led to the responsible minority being ejected from the stadium and reported to the police.”