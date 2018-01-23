The maiden edition of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) award will hold on Monday, February 19.

Seyi Akinwunmi, first Vice-President of the NFF, said the award was conceived to correct what has been missing.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Akinwunmi said Lagos state is the sponsor and host of the award.

He said the awardees will be selected by a committee. The award categories include player of the year, team of the year and coach of the year.

Three members of the 1980 Green Eagles were also shortlisted for the special legends award.

“NFF is correcting the situation of not honouring and recognising Keshi and those who deserve recognition,” Akinwunmi said.

“Doing this now because something is missing and have to be corrected.

“Happy that in Lagos we found a partner. Only Lagos state backing us but others will come in.

“Awardees will be chosen by voting, some will be chosen by committee across board.

“We will learn from CAF award committee and others on how it will be done.

“Governor Akinwumi Ambode has not hidden his desire for Lagos as fusion of sports entertainment. He gave his total support.”

The award categories include:

Player of the year

Coach of the year

Young player of the year

Team of the season

Fair play award

Goal Of The Year

Fans Of The Year

NFF Development award

Order of merit award

Presidential merit award

NFF XI