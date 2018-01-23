Chelsea have moved closer to agreeing a deal for Roma duo Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports reports the deal is progressing and the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement.

Both Chelsea and Roma quickly came to an understanding of the value needed to make the transfers happen, with the Italian side putting a price tag in excess of £45m on the pair.

Antonio Conte is keen to bring Dzeko to Stamford Bridge to add power to his forward line, while the player has also expressed a desire to join Chelsea.

It would see a return to the Premier League for Dzeko, having spent five years at Manchester City.

As with all deals at Chelsea, the final decision on the transfer of the players will be left to director Marina Granovskaia.