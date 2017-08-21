Paris Saint-Germain attacker Javier Pastore said leaving the French giants for Monaco in a swap deal involving Kylian Mbappe is “out of the question”.

Pastore, despite starting as a substitute in consecutive Ligue 1 games disclosed that he has no plans to leave the club even for reigning champions Monaco.

The Argentina international came off the bench in the second half and scored PSG’s fourth after team-mate Marco Verratti was sent off.

He was named among the substitutes in PSG’s 6-2 rout of Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

When asked whether he could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Mbappe to PSG, Pastore said via Canal+, “No, no, that’s out of the question.”

The 28-year-old said, “The most important thing is to play, for me it is to be always available, I am never frustrated.

“I know I’m going to have to compete. I need to have some playing time, I have to think about it, but I think I have the qualities to play for PSG.”