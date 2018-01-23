Javier Hernandez is open to a move away from West Ham less than six months after signing for the club, according to the Mexico forward’s agent.

Hernandez joined the Hammers from German side Bayer Leverkusen for £16m in July, but has since struggled for consistency and scored five times in 21 appearances.

Sky Sports reports West Ham are willing to listen to offers for the 29-year-old, whose latest goal was the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last Saturday after replacing the injured Manuel Lanzini.

Hernandez has started just once in the Premier League since David Moyes was appointed West Ham manager in November and, according to his agent, is keen to secure more first-team football ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

“There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he’s a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional,” Eduardo Hernandez told FOX Sports.

“Our primary focus is a club in which [Chicharito] can play the most games possible. That’s the most important.

“Javier has asked personally for it. He’s commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics because what he wants is to play and play and play.”

Hernandez may be denied his chance to move with Lanzini’s hamstring injury reportedly ruling him out for up to six weeks while Andy Carroll could also be sidelined for three months with a hairline fracture in his foot.