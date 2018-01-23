Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is being savaged on Twitter by Arsenal fans for advising Chile international Alexis Sanchez to move to Manchester United.

In Twitter posts, fans called Henry all sorts of names for being ‘unpatriotic’ to Arsenal.

He was blamed for Arsenal loss at Bournemouth after the coach disclosed that he got a pep talk from Henry before the match, that undermined Arsenal’s fight for a top four place.

The posts also showed Henry fraternising with several Man United players, including fellow Frenchmen Pogba and Martial.

One fan even wanted Henry statue at Emirates pulled down. Another fan based in Lagos, Nigeria, said if he had gotten wind of Henry’s ‘betrayal’, he would have slapped him when he visited Lagos for a Guinness event.

Henry, who had a stellar career at Arsenal before he left to join Barcelona and later going to the United States to play in the MLS, is now a pundit on Sky TV.

Here are some of the tweets attacking the former player: