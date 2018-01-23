Home-based Super Eagles forward, Sunday Faleye, hopes to score more goals at the ongoing 2018 African Nations Championship to help fulfil the team’s objective of winning the title.‎

Faleye scored the decisive goal as the Home Eagles recorded their first win of the tournament against Libya on Friday.

They take on Equatorial Guinea in their final group game in Agadir today (Tuesday) with the Shooting Stars player looking to bang in more goals.

“It’s always good when you scored an important goal like I did against Libya,” Faleye said.

“It was a difficult game for us,q but it was important we won after we drew in our first outing against Rwanda.

“It will be great if I can score more goals in the competition to help us win the title.”

Equatorial Guinea are out of the competition after losing their first two games against Libya and Rwanda.

The young forward assures that that the Home Eagles won’t underrate the minnows despite their status.

“We are going for nothing but the three points in the game. We know they (Equatorial Guinea) are out, but we won’t take them for granted.”