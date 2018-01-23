Youngster Sunday Faleye may have grabbed an all-important match winner for the CHAN Eagles against Libya, but coach Salisu Yusuf has said the exciting winger is still not the finished article.

Faleye fired a second-half winner against Libya Friday night to shoot the home-based Eagles to the top of Group C.

The former Shooting Stars forward has received a lot of rave reviews after his winner and his overall play in the opening game against Rwanda.

Coach Yusuf said: “Faleye is a player for the future, he is a rough diamond, he still has a lot to learn in the game.

“Last season was his first in the NPFL and so he needs to continue to work hard and remain focused.”

It was gathered that some European scouts have also run their rule on the Ajegunle-born star at the CHAN and shared the same opinion with his coach.

In the meantime, the president of Nationwide side Freestan FC Efemena Elutabe has tasked Faleye to keep up his performance in Morocco.

“Firstly, I want to congratulate the Super Eagles for their victory against Libya. I want to commend the team and officials for making us proud, ” Elutabe said.

“I want to say that we are proud of the performances of Sunday Faleye in the ongoing championship. He is our ambassador from Ajegunle and he has a mission to tell the world that we are, indeed, a uniquely gifted people.”