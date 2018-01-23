Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has expressed his hope that his side will beat Croatia in their 2018 World Cup opener.

The Super Eagles will face Croatia on June 16 in Kaliningrad Stadium and Rohr knows it is vital to get off to a strong start.

“Yes I’m impatient and a little excited too, we’re proud to have been the first Africans to qualify for the World Cup,” Rohr told Telefoot.

”Now we have to make a good result at this World Cup.

“We have some hope of a good result in our first match against Croatia.”

The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed pre-tournament friendlies against Poland, Serbia, England and Czech Republic.