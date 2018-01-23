Newly signed Manchester United player Alexis Sanchez has told the club’s manager, Jose Mourinho, the position he prefers to play.

Sanchez said his best position will be on the left wing or as a striker.

The Chile international completed his move to Jose Mourinho‘s side on Monday evening in a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction to Arsenal.

Sanchez’s deal at United makes him the highest-paid player in the Premier League and he could make his debut on Friday in the FA Cup fourth round fixture against Yeovil Town.

The 29-year-old former Barcelona player has shown the capability of playing in multiple positions for Arsenal.

Sanchez told MUTV, “I’m a player who likes to win everything. I’m very professional in everything I do. I live for football. I love football. It’s what I’m passionate about

“I train hard every day and after a game I try to look at what went well and where I can improve.

“I really like to play down the left, through the middle… but to tell you the truth, as long as I’m playing football, I’ll fit in anywhere.”