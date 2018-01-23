Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has charged the national under-20 women football team to ensure they secure victory on Saturday to qualify for the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said on Monday in Benin when he visited the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to watch the team’s training said he was totally supporting them.

The Falconets are preparing for the Africa Zone Qualification Competition Final Round second leg match against South Africa on Saturday in Benin.

The first leg match played over a week ago had seen the Falconets beating hosts South Africa 2-0.

“I pledge my support, to ensure that Saturday’s match ends in your favour. So, adhere to all your programme during your training sessions so as to ensure you secure qualification,’’ Obaseki said.

He called on all residents of the state to join the players at the stadium by 4 p.m. on Saturday to cheer them to victory.

Responding on behalf of the team, Falconets’ Head Coach, Christopher Danjuma, lauded the Edo State Government for its support for the team since they started playing in Benin.

“I can assure you that we, the players and officials, will do the state proud,’’ he said.

The 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup finals will hold in France in August.