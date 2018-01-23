Equatorial Guinea may have already crashed out of the 2018 CHAN, but coach Rodolfo Bodipo has insisted his young team have improved in Morocco and so they will not be intimidated with the pedigree of tonight’s opponents Nigeria.

Nigeria are joint leaders of Group C with Rwanda after they recorded four points, while debutants Equatorial Guinea are pointless after they lost their first two games.

Ex-international midfielder Bodipo, who played for many years in Spain, said his young team, drawn mostly from a foremost academy in his home country, are eager to hold their own against the CHAN Eagles.

“My young players have improved after two difficult games against Libya and Rwanda and they are motivated do more against Nigeria, who are the favourites to win this game,” Bodipo said ahead of the final group game in Agadir today.

CHAN Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf said the target is to win tonight so as to win the group and in the quarterfinal face the runners-up in Group D, which is likely to be Angola.

“It’s an important game and we want to win our last group game so as to win the group,” offered the Super Eagles assistant coach, who looks set to keep faith with the starting XI he has lined up in the first two matches in Morocco.

Star striker Anthony Okpotu maintained the home-based Eagles will not take their opponents lightly.

“We won’t underrate any team as we hope to give our best tonight,” declared Okpotu, who finished top scorer in the NPFL last season with 19 goals for hometown club Lobi Stars.