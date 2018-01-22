Arsenal have completed the signing of Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a long-term contract that saw Alexis Sanchez moved to Manchester United in a swap deal.

The departing Mkhitaryan struggled to pin down a permanent place under Mourinho at Old Trafford, making just 39 appearances, scoring five times. He will hope that his move to Arsenal will revitalise his reputation, forged while playing for Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here,” Mkhitaryan told Arsenal.com.

“It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”

The London club manager Arsene Wenger is upbeat that his new acquisition would be successful at the club.

Wenger said: “Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.”