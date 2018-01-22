Henry Onyekuru is eyeing a quick return from injury ahead of the World Cup in the summer.

The Everton loanee, while playing at Anderlecht, picked an injury three days before Christmas against his former club Eupen after he collided with goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

Prior to being sidelined, the youngster registered 10 goals across all competitions for Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s men.

And the player who has returned to his parent club for treatment is hoping that the ‘love’ shown to him in Merseyside will aid his recovery.

“It is amazing here. The people are good people, always friendly and showing care. I feel love and with that love, I will recover even more quickly,” Onyekuru told club website.

“When I first got injured the whole picture was quite bad, but fortunately it was not as severe as we first feared… so, hopefully, I will be back and ready to play before the end of the season.

“The first aim is to get back and finish the season in Belgium. There will be a few weeks of the league season remaining, so it makes sense for me to end the season there and prepare for the World Cup.

“When I got knocked by the goalkeeper I felt so bad and was worried.

“But since I came here and started having my treatment I have been happy. I am smiling every day.”