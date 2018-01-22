Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Olivier Giroud as they continue negotiations with Arsenal over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky in Germany.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat remain in Germany in hope of securing a deal for Aubameyang.

As it stands, no fee has been agreed between Arsenal and Dortmund so far but the Bundesliga side have expressed an interest in France international striker Giroud, according to Sky Sports.

Giroud, who has only started one Premier League game for Arsenal so far this season, has been told by France manager Didier Deschamps that he must play more games to guarantee a spot in his squad for the 2018 World Cup.

A source close to the negotiations has told Sky Sports that a deal is not expected in the next couple of days as a number of intermediaries are involved in what is a complicated transfer.

Aubameyang has made clear his desire to leave Dortmund in recent weeks, and was recently dropped by the Bundesliga side for a match against Hertha Berlin due to a lack of focus.

Reports in Germany over the weekend suggested Arsenal had made an offer in the region of €50m (£44m) for the Gabon international, though this is believed to be unacceptable for Dortmund.