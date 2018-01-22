Egyptian FA president Hany Abo Rida has said that Spanish giants Real Madrid will try to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

Rida’s claims come in the wake of news that Salah’s agent was in Madrid last week.

Reports in Egypt claim Abo Rida said on TV: “Real Madrid will make an offer for Salah during the summer.

“Salah is now looking to improve his game. Obviously if an Egyptian plays for a club as popular around the world as Real Madrid, it’s going to be great for Egyptian football.”

The Pharaohs attacker has been in sensational form for Liverpool since his arrival from Roma at the start of the 2017/18 season. Salah has scored 18 goals in 22 Premier League appearances.