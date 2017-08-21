Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Ike Shorunmu has said Onazi Ogenyi’s recent transfer setback should serve as a timely warning for Super Eagles players.

Onazi was denied a work permit to play for English Championship side Birmingham City after the club agreed terms with the 24-year-old to sign him from Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Despite appearing in over 80% of the national team games, Onazi failed to get a permit after the FA considered the West African nation’s world ranking in the past two years.

“Onazi’s situation was a pathetic one and that should serve as warning to all our players to take national assignments seriously,” former Nigeria first choice goalkeeper Shorunmu said.

“We cannot blame Onazi for what happened to him, but if Super Eagles had qualified for the last two Nations Cups, he (Onazi) would have sealed the Birmingham deal without much ado.

“It simply means that whatever happens to our national team will in the long run have both positive and negative impacts on you as a Nigerian player.

“I just want to appeal to our players to give their best and ensure Nigeria qualify for both AFCON and World Cups so that we don’t suffer similar fate.

“Onazi should put that behind him and move on.”