Bundesliga club Hannover 96 may have finally given up their chase to sign Liaoning Whowin striker Anthony Ujah.

Hannover’s search for a striker ended on Sunday after the club signed Jonathas de Jesus from Rubin Kazan and that may have finally ended Ujah’s likely move to the Bundesliga side.

Sportsbuzzer reported that Liaoning Whowin continued to play hardball after Hannover coach André Breitenreiter showed interest in the Nigerian.

Liaoning FC were reportedly already preparing for life without their Nigerian striker before talks broke down.

Ujah only joined Bremen in 2015, having moved to the club from Koln, but he left on a permanent deal for China in 201y, having managed 11 goals in 32 Bundesliga outings to help the Green-Whites avoid relegation.