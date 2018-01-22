Coach Salisu Yusuf has said the CHAN Eagles are fired up to win Group C tomorrow so as to return to Tangier, where they have played their first two group games.

A good win against already-eliminated Equatorial Guinea tomorrow night in Agadir could get Nigeria past Rwanda, who face a more difficult game against three-point Libya.

“We are motivated to win again tomorrow after we did so against Libya on Friday because we wish to win our group,” coach Salisu Yusuf said.

“Equatorial Guinea are a good and young team, but we cannot afford to underrate them even though they have already crashed out of the competition.

“But at the same time it was good to get our confidence with the win over Libya and I believe we will carry on from there tomorrow.”

However, the 56-year-old coach will hope for improved finishing by his team tomorrow night as they have only managed a goal in two matches after they failed to hit the back of the net against Rwanda even after 24 shots on target.

The winners of Group C will battle the runners-up in Group D, which as it stands are Angola, in Tangier.

Group D leaders Congo have won their first two games and look a lot more assured and dangerous after they sent packing two-time CHAN champions DR Congo in the qualifiers.