Robin van Persie has completed a move back to boyhood club Feyenoord on a free transfer from Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Van Persie’s return to Feyenoord was confirmed on the club’s official website on Monday.

A statement on the clubs’s website reads: “Robin van Persie has returned to Feyenoord 14 years after leaving the club for England and later Turkey. The 34-year-old was born in Rotterdam and played in the Feyenoord youth system before making his professional debut at the club. After passing a medical on Monday morning, Van Persie signed an 18-month deal, which includes an assessment midway through the contract term.

“Van Persie joins Feyenoord on a free transfer from crack Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe. The Dutch international – with 102 caps to his name – will train with his new squad mates later on Monday, under head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who he once played alongside in the Dutch national team.”

Technical director Martin van Geel is delighted with Van Persie’s arrival. He said: “We have always said that Robin is more than welcome at Feyenoord and are really pleased to see him join the squad now. It is great and special that, after Dirk Kuyt and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to name but a few, another icon is returning to Feyenoord. With his huge experience and great qualities as a player, he can certainly be of great value to the team.”

“Van Persie made his Feyenoord first-team debut as an 18-year-old on 3 February 2002. By that time, he had been catching the eye in the Feyenoord Academy for many years, not least because of his velvety left foot and breath-taking ball skills. Van Persie soon became a first-team regular and won a UEFA Cup medal in his debut season.”

After leaving Feyenoord for Arsenal where he won the 2005 FA Cup, Van Persie then moved to Manchester United in 2012 and won the Premier League in the 2012/2013 season.

